Chief Minister Inaugurates EPD's Anti-smog Squad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Chief Minister inaugurates EPD's anti-smog squad

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated the pilot project of the Environment Protection Department's anti-smog squad at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated the pilot project of the Environment Protection Department's anti-smog squad at his office.

The squad would comprise the traffic police, transport and environmental protection department.

Secretary EPD briefed about the working of the squad and the process of checking the vehicular smoke.

The CM appreciated that the anti-smog squad would regularly check vehicles emitting smoke in the city and action would be taken against vehicles emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limit. He directed that the anti-smog squad should also ensure the checking of vehicles at the entry points of Lahore city.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, DG EPD and others were also present.

