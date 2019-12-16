UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inaugurates Five-day Anti-polio Campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign in the province by admimistering vaccine to children under five years of age

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated the five-day anti-polio campaign in the province by admimistering vaccine to children under five years of age.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Raja Bashrat, Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah, assembly members Sanaullah Mastikhel and Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed also administered anti-polio drops to children, while chief secretary, secretary Primary and secondar health and others were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said more than 50,000 teams would administer anti-polio drops to around 20 million children of less than five years during the door-to-door campaign.

He said the deputy commissioners had been directed to monitor the campaign while provincial ministers would supervise the process at divisional level.

He asked parents to cooperate with the anti-polio teams to make Punjab a polio-free province. "Success is the only option in this continues struggle of securing the future of the children," he added.

The CM emphasised that polio virus would be eliminated with collective efforts. The world was polio-free but regrettably this disease exists in Afghanistan and Pakistan, he lamented.

He said, "We will have to work with renewed zeal to defeat polio as it is a national issue". Collective efforts were being made to completely eradicate polio from the country, the chief minister concluded.

