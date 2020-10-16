Chief Minister inaugurates five initiatives to ensure quality food

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday, inaugurated five new initiatives for ensuring quality food to the citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday, inaugurated five new initiatives for ensuring quality food to the citizens.

A ceremony in this connection was organized by Punjab Food Authority at CM office. The Chief Minister inaugurated Motorway Squad and New Operational Team Bike Squad, provision of lactoscan machines, free milk testing and body cam surveillance system.

The Chief Minister also inspected lactoscan machine, body cam, mobile milk testing laboratory and motorcycles of bike squad. He lauded the measures taken by Punjab Food Authority for ensuring the availability of quality food to the citizens. DG Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon briefed the Chief Minister.

Usman Buzdar said that first time Motorway Squad had been constituted for inspecting the food points situated at Motorway including Sukkhke, Sial Mor, Bhera, Kallar Kahar and Chakri Rest Areas and would take action against those involved in adulteration.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, modern lactoscan machines have been provided in 36 districts of the province for ensuring quality milk to the people.

These machines had ability to check adulteration in milk. He maintained that surveillance of food authority teams have been started with the help of modern body cameras. These cameras would help in live audio, video surveillance and location monitoring of the teams. In order to ensure adulteration-free quality food to the people, free milk testing had been started throughout the province. Now anyone can bring 20 ml milk sample along with CNIC and get immediate result.

Food Authority Bike Squad has been set up in 36 districts of the Punjab for curbing adulteration mafia. This squad would check the quality of food from the food points established in congested bazaars and streets. He said the government would utilize all out resources for providing safe, hygienic and quality food to the people as it was top priority and responsibility of the government.

He said that the drive against the adulteration mafia and those who were selling substandard food items will continue and no one will be allowed to play with human health.

Provincial Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Information and concerned authorities were present on this occasion.