UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Inaugurates Five Mini Hydro Power Projects In Kaghan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:59 PM

Chief Minister inaugurates five mini hydro power projects in Kaghan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday inaugurated five different mini hydro power projects having a total power production capacity of 1650 Kilowatts, in Kaghan, district Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday inaugurated five different mini hydro power projects having a total power production capacity of 1650 Kilowatts, in Kaghan, district Mansehra.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony,he termed completion of these mini power projects as highly important, adding the schemes would not only ensure provision of cheap electricity to local population but would also generate opportunities of employment.

The projects include 500 KW Baila Manoor, 400 KW Biyari Manoor, 300 KW Kotkay Manoor, 300 KW Rajwal and 150 KW Dum Duma Mini Hydro Power Projects. These projects will provide uninterrupted electricity to around 2,000 households, 12 mosques, 10 schools, 120 shops and a number of tourist facilities of the areas.

Mahmood Khan remarked that there was a huge potential of power generation in northern parts of the province adding PTI government was taking steps under a well devised strategy to effectively utilize the potential.

He stated that provincial government had allocated billions of rupees for hydel development fund to effectively use water resources of the province for power generation.

He said the provincial government had launched a project to construct 328 mini hydro power stations with a total production capacity of 34 megawatts through Non Governmental Organizations in the northern parts.

The chief minister informed that majority of those projects had now been completed and the remaining were in final stages. He said that provincial government was planning to construct 672 more mini hydro power stations that upon completion would generate of 55 megawatt electricity.

"Despite the difficult financial situation due to prevailing corona pandemic, developmental activities and public welfare initiatives will not be compromised in the province" , the chief minister reiterated.

He added that promotion of tourism, hydel power and industry sectors was top priority of the government and concerted efforts were being made to boost economic activities by creating maximum employment opportunities for people affected by coronavirus.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Special Assistant to CM on Population Welfare, Ahmad Hussain Shah, elected public representatives and high level officials of of divisional and district administration were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Population Welfare Mansehra Government Industry Top Mini Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

16 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

46 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

1 hour ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

2 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against wheat hoarders, ..

2 minutes ago

Precautionary measures necessary to stop coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.