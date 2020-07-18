Chief Minister inaugurates five mini hydro power projects in Kaghan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday inaugurated five different mini hydro power projects having a total power production capacity of 1650 Kilowatts, in Kaghan, district Mansehra.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony,he termed completion of these mini power projects as highly important, adding the schemes would not only ensure provision of cheap electricity to local population but would also generate opportunities of employment.

The projects include 500 KW Baila Manoor, 400 KW Biyari Manoor, 300 KW Kotkay Manoor, 300 KW Rajwal and 150 KW Dum Duma Mini Hydro Power Projects. These projects will provide uninterrupted electricity to around 2,000 households, 12 mosques, 10 schools, 120 shops and a number of tourist facilities of the areas.

Mahmood Khan remarked that there was a huge potential of power generation in northern parts of the province adding PTI government was taking steps under a well devised strategy to effectively utilize the potential.

He stated that provincial government had allocated billions of rupees for hydel development fund to effectively use water resources of the province for power generation.

He said the provincial government had launched a project to construct 328 mini hydro power stations with a total production capacity of 34 megawatts through Non Governmental Organizations in the northern parts.

The chief minister informed that majority of those projects had now been completed and the remaining were in final stages. He said that provincial government was planning to construct 672 more mini hydro power stations that upon completion would generate of 55 megawatt electricity.

"Despite the difficult financial situation due to prevailing corona pandemic, developmental activities and public welfare initiatives will not be compromised in the province" , the chief minister reiterated.

He added that promotion of tourism, hydel power and industry sectors was top priority of the government and concerted efforts were being made to boost economic activities by creating maximum employment opportunities for people affected by coronavirus.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Special Assistant to CM on Population Welfare, Ahmad Hussain Shah, elected public representatives and high level officials of of divisional and district administration were also present on the occasion.