Chief Minister inaugurates Insaf Imdad Program during visit to Nankana Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday inaugurated the Insaf Imdad Program during his visit to Nankana Sahib district where he also inspected the aid distribution in Government MC Girls School

According to handout issued here, the aid-recipients expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements while talking to him.

On the occasion, the CM told that Rs12,000 each would be given to 2. 5 million needy families.

He reemphasised that no one could challenge the immaculate transparency of this program which was solely meant for the needy families. The Punjab government would not leave the impoverished families, affected due to the lockdown, alone, he stressed. The government was selflessly serving the people while rising above petty politics as there was enough time for it, he continued and added that those who were busy in politicizing the coronavirus pandemic had disappointed the people.

Usman Buzdar also inspected the 100-bed corona field hospital set up in a gymnasium.

He said that field hospitals had also been set up in Sangla Hill and Shah Kot, each having 30-bed capacity.

Four ventilators were also provided and anti-coronavirus activities were being directly supervised by him, the CM added.

He also appreciated the work done by DC Nankana Sahib and his team to counter the onslaught of coronavirus and directed them to work with more zeal.

The CM told that reopening of specific businesses and shops had been allowed from today (Monday), along with more industrial units, and these businesses would have to follow government devised SOPs. Legal action would be initiated in case of SOPs' violation, he warned.

The CM expressed displeasure over the dilapidated conditions of roads during his inspection of the city and directed to complete the remaining construction work of Syedwala road within 15 days, adding that no leniency would be tolerated because timely completion of development projects was essential.

Provincial Ministers Mian Khalid Mehmood, Asad Khokhar, Taimoor Bhatti, assembly members, PTI's general secretary and district president, SMBR, ACS (Urbanization), Commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura were also present on this occasion.