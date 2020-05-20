Chief Minister inaugurates Lahore Development Authority Insaaf web and mobile portals

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Insaaf web and mobile portals at 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam here on Wednesday, whereas a cheque worth Rs 2.7 million was also presented to him by Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran and DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar for the CM Fund for Corona Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Insaaf web and mobile portals at 90-Shahrah Quaid-e-Azam here on Wednesday, whereas a cheque worth Rs 2.7 million was also presented to him by Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran and DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar for the CM Fund for Corona Control.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that online application facility has been provided through Insaaf portals, adding that it was an important initiative to lodge complaints without any hindrance as well as to directly contact the LDA officers. Action on citizens' applications would be taken in the minimum time and LDA would proactively serve the citizens, the CM added.

He appreciated that online appointment facility has been provided through the portal and different sorts of applications can also be submitted in the first phase. Similarly, court directions and different questions would be submitted online along with applications for the approval of maps for construction of buildings in LDA's own and approved private residential schemes through registered architects.

Challan farms can also be downloaded for depositing development expenditures of LDA's city housing scheme.

Similarly, online tracking of the deposited applications and responses would be possible, he said. Along with it, different information would be easily available to save citizen's time and LDA's service quality would also be improved. This would enhance people's trust in LDA and business activities would be promoted alongside, he added. The government machinery was fully active to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and people from different walks of life were also taking an active part to donate to CM corona control fund, he added.

Earlier, DG LDA briefed about Insaaf portal. Chief secretary, secretary of housing and information departments and others also attended the ceremony.