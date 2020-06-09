UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inaugurates Mobile Milk Testing Labs, Bike Squad

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the pilot project of mobile milk testing laboratories and bikes squad for Punjab Food Authority, here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the pilot project of mobile milk testing laboratories and bikes squad for Punjab Food Authority, here.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said that mobile milk testing labs would check milk quality in morning and evening at various points of the city including Thokar Niaz Beg, Ravi Toll Plaza, Bhobatian Chowk, Saggian Bridge, Gajumatta and Babu Sabu in the first phase.

He said no vehicle carrying milk would enter Lahore without testing and the scope of this facility would also be extended to divisional and district level. Similarly, he said that 10 bikes squad would check the quality of eatables in different localities along with inspection of the license. The bikes squad had been established to redress the complaints of adulteration and sale of sub-standard items, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the adulteration mafia did not deserve any leniency as provision of quality food items was the responsibility of the state.

He directed to further expedite the campaign against adulteration and sale of sub-standard items to ensure provision of food items according to the health standards. The Chief Minister vowed that the adulteration mafia would not be allowed to play with the health of the citizens as pure food was the right of every citizen.

The government would provide all-out support to PFA for curbing the adulteration mafia, he added.

Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Chairman PFA Umar Tanvir, Chief Secretary and Secretary Food were also present.

