Chief Minister Inaugurates Municipal Services Improvement Programme

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the cities cleanliness and municipal services improvement programme of the Local Government department, here

A ceremony was held at Race Course Park in which 24 mini tippers were handed over to deputy commissioner Sialkot while 12 mini tippers to DC Sahiwal.

He also inspected modern sewerage safety van and announced to provide funds for giving these vans to every city to protect the lives of the sewermen.

He said that cities cleanliness operation would be improved under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme. Steps had been taken to develop the standard of municipal services and provision of latest machinery had been started to improve the waste management system in Sahiwal and Sialkot, he added.

He said that 1088 vehicles and other required equipment would be provided to Sialkot with an amount of Rs 592 million.

Similarly, 942 vehicles and other machinery would be provided to Sahiwal with a sum of Rs 293 million, he added. He maintained that cities were facing problems in providing basic facilities due to population boom and varied industrial activities. The PTI government had started a programme to provide municipal services at the doorsteps of the citizens, he added. Under this program, the standard of different municipal services would be improved and machinery worth Rs 885 million would be provided to the both districts. The Asian Development Bank had provided financial assistance to the Punjab government for this programme which included waste management, water supply, disposal and provision of clean drinking water, he added.

Secretary Local Government briefed about the safety van and details of other machinery. Syed Abbas Ali Shah MPA, Chief Secretary, representatives of Sialkot and Sahiwal were also present on the occasion.

