Chief Minister inaugurates new emergency block at Children Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed emergency block at Children Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed emergency block at Children Hospital.

The new block has been constructed with the cooperation of Bahria Town International Hospitals.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reviewed the facilities being provided in new emergency ward and also inspected the newly constructed state-of-the-art operation theatre. The chief minister also visited ICU wards and inquired after the patients. He thanked the Bahria Town International Hospitals for their cooperation in the construction of new emergency block.

He said that the provision of quality medical facilities was utmost necessary to prevent children from different diseases.

Therefore, he was personally reviewing the programmes launched for the improvement of health sector.

He assured the quality healthcare facilities in Punjab including Lahore and added the Children Hospital would be awarded the status of the university.

Usman Buzdar was briefed about the new emergency block.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division, doctors of Children Hospital and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.