UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Inaugurates New Emergency Block At Children Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Chief Minister inaugurates new emergency block at Children Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed emergency block at Children Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed emergency block at Children Hospital.

The new block has been constructed with the cooperation of Bahria Town International Hospitals.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar reviewed the facilities being provided in new emergency ward and also inspected the newly constructed state-of-the-art operation theatre. The chief minister also visited ICU wards and inquired after the patients. He thanked the Bahria Town International Hospitals for their cooperation in the construction of new emergency block.

He said that the provision of quality medical facilities was utmost necessary to prevent children from different diseases.

Therefore, he was personally reviewing the programmes launched for the improvement of health sector.

He assured the quality healthcare facilities in Punjab including Lahore and added the Children Hospital would be awarded the status of the university.

Usman Buzdar was briefed about the new emergency block.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Commissioner Lahore Division, doctors of Children Hospital and other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab From Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for ..

1 minute ago

Russia Committed to Rescuing Citizen Kidnapped by ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland Rejects Harassment Allegations Against ..

1 minute ago

First-ever Anthology comprising Research Work on C ..

1 minute ago

Myanmar Unrest Leads to Surge in Food, Fuel Prices ..

9 minutes ago

National Employment Exchange orientation session a ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.