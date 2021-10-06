Chief Minister inaugurates OPC app, 24/7 helpline

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab App, 24/7 helpline and Markaz Maal to facilitate overseas Pakistanis at OPC office here Wednesday.

The CM also visited the NADRA centre already established in OPC Punjab.

While talking on this occasion, the chief minister said overseas Pakistanis now could get their property documents from OPC Punjab and also access their land record which would further facilitate them, he added.

The CM said 24/7 helpline had been made functional and now overseas Pakistanis could lodge their complaints or register their problems anytime on this helpline.

Usman Buzdar said protecting the rights of overseas Pakistanis was prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned to solve their problems and complaints promptly.

Vice Chairman OPC, Tariq Mahmood gave briefing to the CM. Provincial Ministers Dr. Akhtar Malik, Shaukat Lalika, SACM on Information Hasaan Khawar, Secretary Information and other high officials were also present on this occasion.