Chief Minister inaugurates Phase-I of newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday inaugurated the phase-I of newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 550 million

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, KP Chief Minister stated that congestion in the prison was creating security related issues but it also one of a reason leading to deteriorating health condition of the prisoners.

He also announced two month relaxation in the sentence of prisoners throughout the province excluding prisoners involved in terrorist activities. He also approved upgradation of various posts of prison department including Assistant Superintendent Jail from BPS-14 to BPS-16, Chief Warder from BPS-9 to BPS-11, Head Warder from BPS-7 to BPS-9, Warder from BPS-5 to BPS-7, Gatekeeper BPS-3 to BPS-11, Drill Instructor from BPS-3 to BPS-11, Armor from BPS-3 to BPS-7 and Band Master from BPS-3 to BPS-7.

He also directed the department to chalk out comprehensive reforms for all the prisons throughout the province.

Chief Minister also criticize opposition parties saying recent demonstration of JUI (F) workers in front of his residence in his hometown Swat was a weak and grim political stunt that was meant to mislead common citizens.

Briefing the Chief Minister about initiatives to be carried out in newly established building of Central Prison Peshawar, IG Prison Masood ur Rehman said that a facility would be established in newly constructed prison to impart technical skills to inmates.

The ceremony among others was attended by Minister for Revenue Shakeel Khan, Advisor to CM on merged District Ajmal Wazir, MPAs Fazal Hakim Khan and Pir Fida, Malik Wajid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the old building of Peshawar Central Prisoners was constructed in the 1854 having capacity of accommodating only 450 prisoners. The newly constructed building has been completed in five year time that would accommodate over 1900 prisoners.