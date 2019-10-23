UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Inaugurates Phase-I Of Newly Constructed Building Of Central Jail Peshawar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 08:08 PM

Chief Minister inaugurates Phase-I of newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday inaugurated the phase-I of newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 550 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday inaugurated the phase-I of newly constructed building of Central Jail Peshawar that has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 550 million.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, KP Chief Minister stated that congestion in the prison was creating security related issues but it also one of a reason leading to deteriorating health condition of the prisoners.

He also announced two month relaxation in the sentence of prisoners throughout the province excluding prisoners involved in terrorist activities. He also approved upgradation of various posts of prison department including Assistant Superintendent Jail from BPS-14 to BPS-16, Chief Warder from BPS-9 to BPS-11, Head Warder from BPS-7 to BPS-9, Warder from BPS-5 to BPS-7, Gatekeeper BPS-3 to BPS-11, Drill Instructor from BPS-3 to BPS-11, Armor from BPS-3 to BPS-7 and Band Master from BPS-3 to BPS-7.

He also directed the department to chalk out comprehensive reforms for all the prisons throughout the province.

Chief Minister also criticize opposition parties saying recent demonstration of JUI (F) workers in front of his residence in his hometown Swat was a weak and grim political stunt that was meant to mislead common citizens.

Briefing the Chief Minister about initiatives to be carried out in newly established building of Central Prison Peshawar, IG Prison Masood ur Rehman said that a facility would be established in newly constructed prison to impart technical skills to inmates.

The ceremony among others was attended by Minister for Revenue Shakeel Khan, Advisor to CM on merged District Ajmal Wazir, MPAs Fazal Hakim Khan and Pir Fida, Malik Wajid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the old building of Peshawar Central Prisoners was constructed in the 1854 having capacity of accommodating only 450 prisoners. The newly constructed building has been completed in five year time that would accommodate over 1900 prisoners.

Related Topics

Terrorist Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Jail Shakeel All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Basit and Haris star in Southern Punjab’s win ov ..

37 minutes ago

Southern Punjab and Northern to compete in Nationa ..

46 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed visits RTA to strengthen stra ..

56 minutes ago

Risk management, business continuity a focus at Ab ..

1 hour ago

National Archives takes part in ICA Conference in ..

1 hour ago

Keep yourself stress-free with 25 min of meditatio ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.