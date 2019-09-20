Chief Minister inaugurates reconstruction work on Reshun Hydropower project

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan here on Friday inaugurated the reconstruction of 4.2 MW Reshun Hydel Power Project which was destroyed in the 2015 floods

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan here on Friday inaugurated the reconstruction of 4.2 MW Reshun Hydel Power Project which was destroyed in the 2015 floods. The project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 806 million and will be completed by June 2020 that will benefit approximately 16,000 local residents.

The Chief Minister during his visit also inaugurated Government Girls Degree College in Drosh, PMRU Cell in the Deputy Commissioner office Lower Chitral and also distributed cash and cheques among the members of Village Wildlife Conservation Committees.He also awarded certificates for handling and taking over of land to the Kalash Community for graveyard purposes and also distributed cash and cheques among those affected from the floods this year.

According to details, every year hunting permits are awarded through a bidding process which generates millions in revenue of which majority of the amount is awarded to the Village Conservation Committees for carrying out developmental works such as awarding of scholarships, financial assistance to medical patients, hiring of teachers at community level and construction of link roads and suspension bridges etc.

The process helps in making the local citizens part of the governance which not only develops trust between public and the government but also helps in proper utilization of funds as per public priorities.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister stated that corrupt political mafias have plundered the national treasury during their previous governments which has left every child of the nation in debt. He promised that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf will ensure accountability of these mafias and will recover the looted wealth at every cost.

The Chief Minister clarified that Local Government elections will be held soon which will ensure devolution of power to grass roots level establishing proper democratic norms by involving local citizens in the development of their respective areas. Commenting on the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, the Chief Minister reiterated that people of Chitral and the entire province stand firmly for the rights of Kashmiris and fully support their cause of self determination.

Mahmood Khan also affirmed that funds for all the ongoing developmental schemes in Chitral will be provided and also announced the construction of clean drinking water supply scheme for Reshun along with the establishment and rehabilitation of Polo Grounds in Upper Chitral.

During his visit, the Chief Minister was also briefed in detail regarding the development works in Chitral and the administrative issues including shortage of doctors and supporting staff, handling over of Drosh Irrigation Scheme to the Irrigation Department and Restoration of Golain Gol valley.

The Chief Minister stated that the issue of shortage of doctors will be resolved soon after the hiring of doctors throughout the province in order to meet the deficiency of medical staff. Moreover, the Chief Minister also directed the immediate handling over of Drosh Irrigation Scheme to the Irrigation Department and also clarified that the summary for restoration of Golan Gol valley has been signed after which the restoration works will be initiated soon.