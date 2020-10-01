Chief Minister inaugurates Rs 30 bln Punjab Rozgar Scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated the Rs 30 billion Punjab Rozgar Scheme on Thursday and said it would create employment for more than 1.6 million people.

Addressing the ceremony here, the chief minister said the PTI-led government had been taking practical steps to fulfill the promise of employment provision and added that the scheme would make the youth self-reliant and job-providers.

The youth would be provided loans on a priority basis and owners of small and medium enterprises as well as those economically suffering from corona would be able to resume economic activities, he added.

The CM announced that loans of one lac to 10 million rupees would be given at minimal interest rates in collaboration with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) and the Bank of Punjab. Men, women, differently-abled, and the transgender community of 20 to 50 years of age could benefit from this beneficial scheme, he said.

Small loans would be provided to 339 sub-sectors of 23 assorted sectors, including 26 sub-sectors of the textile industry, to boost business, trade, and manufacturing in the province, he added.

This facility would promote the cottage industry and interested persons could expand their businesses by benefiting from the Punjab Rozgar Scheme.

The CM maintained that the loan process had been made easy and the interested youth could submit their applications through the PSIC, Punjab Bank websites, or Punjab Rozgar App.

The government was transforming skills as an investment as it was the biggest social asset to make the youth prosperous, he said.

