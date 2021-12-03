Chief Minister inaugurates Rs 3.5 bln 'Hamqadam Programme'

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated Rs.3.5 billion 'Hamqadam Programme' under Punjab Ehsaas Programme for differently-abled persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated Rs.3.5 billion 'Hamqadam Programme' under Punjab Ehsaas Programme for differently-abled persons.

He distributed registration certificates among special persons eligible for financial assistance and termed it a historic step.

Under the program, interest-free loans of Rs. 270 million were being provided to 63500 special persons and a scheme of providing wheelchairs, hearing aids and the necessary equipment for such persons was being started with Rs. 100 million, he added.

The CM said special people were an important part of society. Due to the apathy of the previous government, special people faced socio-economic problems, he regretted and added inclusion of special people in the national mainstream was very important and it was the priority of PTI-led government to ensure the economic stability to them, he said.

Concrete steps have been taken to provide equal opportunities for socio-economic development of such people, he emphasized.

The Punjab government was actively working for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections, he added. Under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme, improvement in the living standards of the poor and provision of basic necessities of life was being ensured, he added.

Vice-Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority Nasir Jamal Cheema briefed about 'Hamqadam' and other programs.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Bukhari, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Musarrat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Sohail Zafar, Saleem Baryar, Chief Executive Officer Punjab Social Protection Authority, Secretary Information, DGPR and others were also present.