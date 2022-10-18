UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Inaugurates Shahkam Chowk Flyover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister inaugurates Shahkam Chowk Flyover

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday inaugurated Shahkam Chowk Flyover project constructed at a cost of Rs 3.91 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday inaugurated Shahkam Chowk Flyover project constructed at a cost of Rs 3.91 billion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said it was a three-lane, dual-way flyover which would save time and ensure ease for citizens.

The signal-free corridor facility would be available for 120,000 vehicles daily.

He said that a patrolling post and rescue-1122 center would also be built to ensure law and order in the housing societies adjacent to Shahkam Chowk.

The money for building these facilities would be taken from the owners of housing societies. He said that private housing societies didn't construct sewerage which created problems. Private housing societies must ensure the provision of sewerage, roads and other facilities in their schemes before advertising, he said.

He said that notices would be issued to the housing societies to develop sewerage and other facilities before construction.

Private housing societies were being given a week in this regard, he said and warned that action would be taken against those societies that don't comply.

He said that land transfer fee had been reduced by 100 percent to facilitate common man.

The Lahore master plan had been approved to deal with rising population and traffic problems, added.

He said that green and brown areas had been reserved for construction in Lahore.

The government would also arrange an underground travel facility within the city, he said and maintained that the project would be a great gift for the citizens of Lahore.

The LDA DG informed about the salient features of the project.

Members of the provincial assembly including Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sarfraz Hussain Khokhar, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Nadeem Bara, Sadia Sohail, former principalsecretary GM Sikandar, commissioner Lahore, secretary information, deputy commissioner,CCPO Lahore and others also attended the event.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Law And Order Provincial Assembly Vehicles Traffic Man Money Post Event From Government General Motors (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Sindh University observed World Food day

Sindh University observed World Food day

2 minutes ago
 PFA organizes training workshop for students

PFA organizes training workshop for students

2 minutes ago
 Turkish IT company desires to cooperate in Cyber S ..

Turkish IT company desires to cooperate in Cyber Security, data centre in KP

2 minutes ago
 28 reports of standing committees presented in Nat ..

28 reports of standing committees presented in National Assembly

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested under parents' protection law

Man arrested under parents' protection law

5 minutes ago
 German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qa ..

German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qamar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.