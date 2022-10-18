Chief Minister inaugurates Shahkam Chowk Flyover

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday inaugurated Shahkam Chowk Flyover project constructed at a cost of Rs 3.91 billion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said it was a three-lane, dual-way flyover which would save time and ensure ease for citizens.

The signal-free corridor facility would be available for 120,000 vehicles daily.

He said that a patrolling post and rescue-1122 center would also be built to ensure law and order in the housing societies adjacent to Shahkam Chowk.

The money for building these facilities would be taken from the owners of housing societies. He said that private housing societies didn't construct sewerage which created problems. Private housing societies must ensure the provision of sewerage, roads and other facilities in their schemes before advertising, he said.

He said that notices would be issued to the housing societies to develop sewerage and other facilities before construction.

Private housing societies were being given a week in this regard, he said and warned that action would be taken against those societies that don't comply.

He said that land transfer fee had been reduced by 100 percent to facilitate common man.

The Lahore master plan had been approved to deal with rising population and traffic problems, added.

He said that green and brown areas had been reserved for construction in Lahore.

The government would also arrange an underground travel facility within the city, he said and maintained that the project would be a great gift for the citizens of Lahore.

The LDA DG informed about the salient features of the project.

Members of the provincial assembly including Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sarfraz Hussain Khokhar, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Nadeem Bara, Sadia Sohail, former principalsecretary GM Sikandar, commissioner Lahore, secretary information, deputy commissioner,CCPO Lahore and others also attended the event.