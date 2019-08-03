Chief Minister inaugurates Sui Gas Supply scheme in Matta

(@imziishan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday inaugurated the scheme for supply of Sui Gas to Tehsil Matta, Khwaza Khela and en-route villages which would benefit over 100,000 local residents along with opening up the Chuprial Balasoor to Mandanr road

The Sui Gas scheme would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 2 billion whereas the Chuprial Balasoor to Mandar road will benefit over 65,000 people on daily basis.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also announced the establishment of NADRA office in Chuprial along with the reconstruction of Higher Secondary school for Boys.

According to details, 32 km long and 12 inch wide gas supply pipelines will be laid till Khwaza Khela whereas 9.2 km long and 8 inch wide gas supply pipelines will be laid till Chamtalai which will benefit the local residents of surrounding villages.

The total cost of Chuprial Balasoor to Mandar road is 379.18mn and will benefit en-route villages including Matta, Chuprial, Biha, Barthana, Gawalirai, Balasoor, Panadai, Nowkhara, Rahat Kot, Skhra, Darmai, Garai, Lalko and Gabeen Jabba etc The CM also revealed that four additional electricity feeders have also been approved for Tehsil Matta adding that the present government is sincerely working for the development of the province.

He said that the establishment of new universities, colleges, highways and promotion of industrialization and tourism will help in eradication of poverty, unemployment and development of the entire region.

For promotion welfare state as an integral policy in governance, the Chief Minister stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the first province to initiate "Ihsaas" program under which the government will be responsible for the sponsorship, education and residence of widows, orphans, and the suppressed segment of the society. The program will be extended to all the districts of the province in a phase wise manner.

Mahmood Khan furthered that the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and National Highway Authority have been made operational in the province and soon the provincial government will embark upon an extensive strategy of developing communication network which will boost trade, commerce, industry and tourism sectors in the province.

While commenting on the promotion of tourism and environmental protection, Mahmood Khan reaffirmed the government's commitment of planting 1bn trees in the province which will not only help in promoting tourism but will also help in saving biodiversity along with providing livelihood opportunities.

The CM stated that looters and corrupt mafia have plundered the nation mercilessly but have now been put behind bars adding that every effort is being made to root out corruption and corrupt practices from every institution of the country and every department of the government.

Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, Provincial Minister for Agriculture & live stock Mohibullah Khan and Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan were also present on the occasion.