Chief Minister Inaugurates System For Digital Monitoring Of Inmates

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated prison management information system (PMIS) at Civil Secretariat here for digital monitoring of prisoners, staff and other affairs

The CM was briefed that the system has been launched in seven different jails of the province and its scope would gradually be enhanced to all the jails of the province to maintain a digital record and monitoring of prisoners' movement and other activities during their confinement. Visitors' record would also be maintained.

The chief minister directed to complete necessary action for amendments in jail manual and prison act . He also approved to set up PCOs in all the jails of the province,stated official spokesman.

It was also decided to take steps for increasing the capacity of Punjab jails to accommodate 10,000 more prisoners. The CM gave in-principle approval to post up-gradation of jail staff, laundry system besides establishing new washrooms in jails.

He directed to increase the strength of doctors and paramedics according to the need, besides establishing a development directorate for the prisons department.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that organised jail reforms have been started and prisoners would be provided all facilities according to the jail manual.He directed jail authorities to provide air-coolers and water-coolers in all the jails.

ACS (Home) Momin Ali Agha briefed that steps were taken to protect the prisoners from coronavirus as 1584 prisoners have been relocated from congested Lahore jails to other places and a 100-bed hospital was fully functional at Camp Jail.

As many as 84 detainees, out of 1680 prisoners,were tested for coronavirus, and seven positive coronavirus patients were under treatment in the jails.

Chief Minister was apprised that professional training of jail staff had been arranged at Punjab Prison Staff College Sahiwal.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Chief Secretary, Secretary Information and others were present.

