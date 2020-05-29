Chief Minister inquires about health of provincial ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inquired after the health of Provincial Ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez as their COVID-19 tests were positive.

In telephonic calls, the chief minister prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery from coronavirus.

The ministers thanked the chief minister for inquiring after their health.