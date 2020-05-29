UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inquires About Health Of Provincial Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:43 PM

Chief Minister inquires about health of provincial ministers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inquired after the health of Provincial Ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez as their COVID-19 tests were positive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inquired after the health of Provincial Ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez as their COVID-19 tests were positive.

In telephonic calls, the chief minister prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery from coronavirus.

The ministers thanked the chief minister for inquiring after their health.

