Chief Minister Inquires About Health Of Provincial Ministers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 08:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inquired after the health of Provincial Ministers Akhtar Malik and Raja Rashid Hafeez as their COVID-19 tests were positive.
In telephonic calls, the chief minister prayed to Almighty Allah for their early recovery from coronavirus.
The ministers thanked the chief minister for inquiring after their health.