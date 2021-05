Chief Minister inquires after Minister Sumsam Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday inquired after Provincial Minister for Wildlife Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari by telephone.

The CM also sent a bouquet to the ailing minister. He expressed well wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Two days ago, Sumsam Bukhari was admitted to a hospital in Islamabad over some health issues.

The provincial minister thanked the chief minister for his well wishes.