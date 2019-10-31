Chief Minister inquires after train victims in Rahim Yar Khan

(@imziishan)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Rahim Yar Khan to inquire after the victims of the train incident at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital and reviewed treatment facilities

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also accompanied the CM, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar in an emergency meeting was given detailed briefing about the accident by the Commissioner Bahawalpur at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Rahim Yar Khan.

He was informed that the train accident took place at 6:26am and after initial investigations, it occurred due to gas cylinder explosion. However, rescue, police, administration and other departments reached within 13 minutes response time at the accident site and started relief activities as 144 ambulances and eight fire brigade vehicles took part in the rescue operation.

He was informed that a information desk had been set up in order to provide guidance to families of the injured at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Liaqatpur.

As many as 25 bodies have been handed over to the families after the DNA test.

CM Usman Buzdar directed the administration to look after the injured and ordered the commissioner and other officers to visit hospitals.

The family members of the injured coming from Sindh should be provided complete information besides facilities, he directed.

The Commissioner Bahawalpur should personally monitor treatment facilities being provided to the injured till their full recovery.

Later, talking to the media, Usman Buzdar said that it was a tragic incident in which 73 precious human lives were lost. "We equally share the grief and sorrow of the affected brothers and sisters." The administration gave a quick and better response after the accident, he said.

The patients had been shifted to the Nishtar Hospital Multan, Victoria Hospital Bahwalpur and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, the CM said.

A high-level committee would figure out the responsible for the accident, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar also announced to establish a Trauma Centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Liaqatpur and Burn Unit at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

To a question, Usman Buzdar said that Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan Phase-II would be incorporated in the current budget and this project would be launched soon.

The provision of necessary facilities along with CT scan machine would be ensured in the hospital, he added.

Assembly Members Ch M Shafiq, Ch Asif Majeed, Sardar Amir Nawaz Khan, Makhdom Fawad Ahmed, the commissioner, the RPO and officers concerned were also present.