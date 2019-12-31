Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) finalized 1200 schemes after inspection in Balochistan

Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT)'s official Asmat-Ullah Khan Tuesday said more than 1200 schemes had been inspected in respective areas of Balochistan on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary Captain (Retired) Fazeel Asghar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT)'s official Asmat-Ullah Khan Tuesday said more than 1200 schemes had been inspected in respective areas of Balochistan on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary Captain (Retired) Fazeel Asghar.

Talking to APP, he said inspection reports have also been sent to relevant high officials after completion of monitoring and investigation of these projects, saying complaint cell was also established at Chief Secretariat in supervision of CMIT's Chairman Sajad Ahmed in order to address problems according to receiving complaints of public.

He said Chairman of CMIT Sajad Ahmed had visited respective hospitals on complaints of public and their assignment reports have been sent to Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief Secretary provincial to resolve related issues of people.

Asmat Ullah Khan Kakar said measures were being taken to improve performance of officials departments through monitoring for welfare of public on vision of Chief Minister Balochistan.