Chief Minister inspects aid distribution center in Narowal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday visited Narowal to inspect the distribution of financial aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme at a centre set up in Government Boys High school Narowal.

He distributed aid amount among the needy and stated that provision of financial aid in a most transparent manner was another achievement of PTI government, said a hand out issued here.

The Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was being promoted as a movement and six aid distribution centres comprising 25 counters had been set up in Narowal, he said and added that the second phase of aid distribution had started in the district.

The CM also inquired the women about any difficulty being faced by them. The applicants appreciated the arrangements and said that they had not faced any difficulty at the centre as the best arrangements were made.

Auqaf Minister also gave financial aid to the applicants.

Later, the CM chaired a meeting at the DC office. Addressing the meeting, he directed the line departments to remain fully vigilant to deal with any untoward situation. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Ramazan Bazaars would not be set up and cash would be transferred to deserving families under Chief Minister's Ramazan Package, he said and added that the cash transfer system would be designed on the pattern of Insaaf Imdad Programme.

The CM also directed to devise an emergency plan for safety from flood, adding that flow of water in rivers and nullahs be monitored round the clock. Shortage of police staff would be fulfilled as the recruitment of 10,000 police personnel had been approved, he said.

Wheat procurement campaign would be started from April 25 while the distribution of gunny bags would commence from April 20 in Narowal. A target of 65000 metric ton wheat had been fixed, he said and added told. Monitoring committees had also been constituted and SOPs were issued for procurement centres. The CM said that individual quarantine facility was also arranged for coronavirus patients in Narowal and PPE were being provided on a priority to the doctors and paramedics. He also gave in-principle approval of 40-KM long Narowal to Shakargarh road project, adding the government wanted to give real relief to the masses. He also directed the administration to work proactively for the eradication of dengue.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Khalid Mahmood, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, assembly members and other officials attended the meeting.