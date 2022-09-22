Chief Minister inspects anti-dengue measures

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid a visit to Shah Jamal area here to review anti-dengue measures and also checked the activities of anti-dengue surveillance team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid a visit to Shah Jamal area here to review anti-dengue measures and also checked the activities of anti-dengue surveillance team.

The CM distributed pamphlets among the people to create awareness about the steps being taken by the government for the eradication of dengue. He also inspected the houses along with surveillance team.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi stressed the need to adopt preventive measures against dengue.

The CM directed the teams to conduct survey in the surrounding areas and regularly visit the hotspot houses and other areas. He asserted that the parks and the green areas should be specially checked and should be sprayed regularly, adding that wherever there was stagnant water, its drainage should be ensured expeditiously. The CM ordered to carry on the anti-dengue campaign in an effective manner.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials of Health Department were also present.