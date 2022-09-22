UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Inspects Anti-dengue Measures

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Chief Minister inspects anti-dengue measures

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid a visit to Shah Jamal area here to review anti-dengue measures and also checked the activities of anti-dengue surveillance team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi paid a visit to Shah Jamal area here to review anti-dengue measures and also checked the activities of anti-dengue surveillance team.

The CM distributed pamphlets among the people to create awareness about the steps being taken by the government for the eradication of dengue. He also inspected the houses along with surveillance team.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi stressed the need to adopt preventive measures against dengue.

The CM directed the teams to conduct survey in the surrounding areas and regularly visit the hotspot houses and other areas. He asserted that the parks and the green areas should be specially checked and should be sprayed regularly, adding that wherever there was stagnant water, its drainage should be ensured expeditiously. The CM ordered to carry on the anti-dengue campaign in an effective manner.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials of Health Department were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Water Visit Government

Recent Stories

Postal plan for education, training of prisoners: ..

Postal plan for education, training of prisoners: Rubaba Buledi

6 minutes ago
 Israel Calls for Stronger Iran Nuclear Deal by Inc ..

Israel Calls for Stronger Iran Nuclear Deal by Including Credible Military Threa ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Output Forecast for 2022 Revised Downw ..

Russian Oil Output Forecast for 2022 Revised Downwards to 515Mln Tonnes - Financ ..

7 minutes ago
 UK to Probe US Cloud Computing Giants Google, Amaz ..

UK to Probe US Cloud Computing Giants Google, Amazon and Microsoft - Regulator

7 minutes ago
 S.Africa teens build solar train as power cuts hau ..

S.Africa teens build solar train as power cuts haunt commuters

7 minutes ago
 Team leader of 'Stable Parliament' calls on PA Spe ..

Team leader of 'Stable Parliament' calls on PA Speaker

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.