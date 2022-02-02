UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Inspects Cardiology Institute Project In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Chief Minister inspects cardiology institute project in DG Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institution of Cardiology in DG Khan to inspect the pace of development on the project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institution of Cardiology in DG Khan to inspect the pace of development on the project.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed to accelerate work on the institute to be completed with a cost of two billion rupees. The 200-bed hospital was a gift for the people as its first phase would be made functional early this year, having a capacity of 100 beds, he said.

The CM said that the cardiology institute would be completed in time while ensuring the quality as no compromise would be made on standards of public welfare schemes.

The modern medical facilities would be available to the people of South Punjab including that of Balochistan and Sindh, he added and regretted that south Punjab was kept deprived of quality healthcare facilities in the past.

The past rulers compounded the deprivations however the incumbent government was working hard to overcome the deprivation of the people of South Punjab, he concluded.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, SACM Hasaan Khawar and others were also present.

