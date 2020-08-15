Chief Minister inspects cleanliness arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis without protocol on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis without protocol on Saturday.

He reprimanded the MD Lahore Waste Management over his poor performance and expressed his displeasure on the poor sanitation arrangements in some areas of the city.

The chief minister inspected civic facilities and sanitation arrangements on The Mall, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Circular Road, Bhati Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town and other areas.

He directed the management of the LWMC to improve sanitation arrangements in the city and heap of garbage should immediately be removed from the roads.

He directed to start a special cleaning campaign in the city. Action would be taken against theresponsible in case of any complaint, he said.