UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Inspects Cleanliness Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:37 PM

Chief Minister inspects cleanliness arrangements

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis without protocol on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to different areas of the provincial metropolis without protocol on Saturday.

He reprimanded the MD Lahore Waste Management over his poor performance and expressed his displeasure on the poor sanitation arrangements in some areas of the city.

The chief minister inspected civic facilities and sanitation arrangements on The Mall, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Circular Road, Bhati Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town and other areas.

He directed the management of the LWMC to improve sanitation arrangements in the city and heap of garbage should immediately be removed from the roads.

He directed to start a special cleaning campaign in the city. Action would be taken against theresponsible in case of any complaint, he said.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Poor Punjab Jail Visit Road Gulberg From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

10 minutes ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent aid supplies for ..

53 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs amendments in forest legal ..

11 seconds ago

Several Hundred People Rally in Berlin in Solidari ..

12 seconds ago

20 outlaws including 5 drug pushers held

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.