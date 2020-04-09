UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inspects Facilities For Coronavirus Patients At DHQ Hospital Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:24 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited DHQ Hospital Rajanpur on Thursday to review facilities being provided to coronavirus patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited DHQ Hospital Rajanpur on Thursday to review facilities being provided to coronavirus patients.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, he ordered for ensuring better treatment of patients, adding that quality healthcare facilities would be ensured in Rajanpur district. The shortage of doctors and paramedics would be overcome soon and consultant doctors would also be appointed to the hospital.

He said that DHQ Hospital Rajanpur would be upgraded and Rural Health Centres of Fazalpur, Kot Mithan and Dajal would be upgraded as THQ hospitals.

He announced that an eye ward would be set up in Rojhan Hospital and gynae wards would be established in Jampur and Rojhan hospitals. He said that public health emergency had been imposed and different steps were being taken to save citizens from coronavirus, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that health advisory was being strictly implemented for safety from coronavirus. He pointed out that Punjab had taken lead by implementing Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention & Control Ordinance, 2020 and a permission had been granted for hiring services of 10,000 doctors and paramedics.

He said that a maximum number of tests of coronavirus patients had been conducted in Punjab and the facility would be increased to 10,000 tests daily in the next few days.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that a thousand-bed field hospital had been set up at Expo Centre Lahore, adding that he was visiting different districts to personally monitor the medical facilities.

The CM was told that five isolation wards had been set up for coronavirus patients and more than 93,000 people of different provinces had also been screened at Rajanpur Hospital.

