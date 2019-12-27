Chief Minister inspects first model police station, DHQ hospital in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Khanewal and inspected first model police station Kahna and DHQ Hospital on Friday

According to a DGPR handout issued here, the Chief Minister also chaired a meeting at the Circuit House to review law and order situation and development schemes.

He also met with district office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and assured of solving their problems on priority basis.

A contingent of the police squad presented the guard of honour to the Chief Minister at PS Kahna where Usman Buzdar inspected the working of front-desk. He collected token and went to victim support officer upon his turn to examine the new system. He also inspected the newly constructed lockup and operation room from where the police station was monitored.

Usman Buzdar expressed the satisfaction over arrangements and appreciated the establishment of tea bar besides recreational facilities for police employees.

Talking on this occasion, he said changing the thana culture had been started from this model police station and the scope of model police stations would be expanded to the province in phases. "The thana culture is being revamped and change will be visible to people soon. The police will be made a public-friendly force in a real sense," he added.

Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Commissioner and RPO Multan, DC Khanewal and others were also present.

Later, the Chief Minister also inspected the emergency and other wards of DHQ Hospital Khanewal. He also visited CT Scan Room and physiotherapy room.

He went to different wards and inquired after patients. The Chief Minister also reviewed medical facilities being provided to patients.

Usman Buzdar while announcing to provide more dialysis machines in the Hospital, said that more medical facilities and equipment would be provided on the priority basis for the treatment of kidney patients. He said a Trauma Centre of the hospital would be made functional in January at any cast. He also announced to issue Sahet Insaaf Card for the journalists of Khanewal as well and said that government would extend all out cooperation in the treatment of journalists.

He said the DHQ hospitals would be made most modern as the government was determined to further improve hospitals and modern healthcare facilities would be provided to the patients. "The government has provided resources worth billion of rupees to ensure free medicine to patients in the hospital', he added.

Usman Buzdar said that he was personally visiting the public sector hospital to review the situation. "This is your government and I am your's chief minister. I will do every thing which will be required for bringing betterment in the overall condition of the public sector hospital, he said.

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Health gave briefing to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister, under plantation campaign, planted sapling in the lawn of Circuit House Khanewal.

The Chief Minister presided over a meeting at the Circuit House to review the progress on development schemes as well as law and order situation.

Announcing to construct and repair all roads of district Khanewal, Usman Buzdar said that resources would be provided on priority basis for this purpose. He said that sub- campus of Agri University would be set up in Khanewal whereas Rescue 1122 centre would be constructed in Talamba besides construction of road from Pul-14 to 132/10R.

While announcing to construct underpass in Mian Chanoo, he said new buses would be provided to students of Girls College Jahania.

He said that new dialysis machines would be provided in the hospitals of Kabirrwala and Mian Chanoo besides Khanewal whereas funds would be provided for repairing and construction of dilapidated schools buildings. All the missing faculties would be provided in the Basic Health Centre Khanewal. MRI and CT scan machines would be provided for THQ hospital Jahania, he added.

He directed to complete the construction of all roads under Rural Road Construction Programme at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahanai Gardezi, Assembly Members Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Shahida Malika Hayat, Commissioner Multan Division and other authorities concerned.

Party members of PTI Khanewal also called on Usman Buzdar in Circuit House.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the Party's office bearers and workers were great asset and they would be given due respect.

Usman Buzdar said that he would personally visit Jahania and Kabirwala to review the situation. Buses would be supplied from Khanewal to Kabirwala for providing better transport facilities to people.

Those who met Chief Minister include Ghulam Jafer Sargana, Raza Hayat Haraj, Mehar Imran, Syed Musaddaq Shah, Khalid Javed, Rana Muhammad Saleem, Ch Muhammad Arshad, RanaSarfaraz, Jamshed Shoukat and others.