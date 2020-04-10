UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inspects Kot Addu Hospital, Directs To Improve Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Chief Minister inspects Kot Addu Hospital, directs to improve facilities

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inspected THQ Hospital Kot Addu and directed to improve the arrangements in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inspected THQ Hospital Kot Addu and directed to improve the arrangements in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients.

CM announced to upgrade the THQ Hospital, adding that required facilities will be provided for the treatment of the people, said a hand out issued here.

While talking to the doctors and paramedics, he appreciated their services for the treatment of coronavirus patients. "The doctors and paramedics were heroes and those engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given one-month basic salary," he said.

He asked them to work with zeal to serve the ailing humanity.

The CM was also briefed about the facilities provided to the patients.

