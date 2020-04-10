Chief Minister inspects measures against Covid-19, Section 144 imposition

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited different areas of Taunsa Sharif city late Thursday night and inspected measures including implementation of Section 144, coronavirus pandemic, law and order and cleanliness.

On the occasion, he appealed to citizens to remain at their homes to avoid coronavirus. The situation arising due to coronavirus required responsibility and the medical staff treating the patients were the real heroes. Similarly, the administration and law-enforcement agencies were also playing a commendable role in this regard despite the threat of coronavirus, said a handout issued here Friday.

The government was keeping a close eye on the economic situation and the poor would not be left alone. Provision of financial aid to needy families was being ensured.

Usman Buzdar also met notables of Taunsa Sharif and listened to their problems and issued instructions for their complaints' redress.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan and the whole world was facing challenges due to coronavirus and the citizens would have to adjust their daily routine in this backdrop.

This deadly disease could be defeated by maintaining social distancing and staying at home, he added.

He emphasised that the Punjab government had taken every step and the citizens should also follow the government instructions to remain safe. The CM regretted that the opposition parties were politicising things. The opposition parties have ignored national interest for the sake of their personal interests, he added.

A journalists delegation, led by Malik Mansoor Ahmed, also called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their problems. The chief minister assured that problems of journalists of small cities would be solved and the scope of journalists colonies would be gradually extended to the level of division.

Responsible journalism was need of the hour as it has an important role in creating awareness about coronavirus. The role being played by journalists was commendable as they were working on the frontline like doctors, concluded the chief minister.