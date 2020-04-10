Chief Minister inspects proposed small dam project in Koh-e-Sulaiman area

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the proposed small dam project at Choti Karri Mar in area of Koh-e-Suleman on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the proposed small dam project at Choti Karri Mar in area of Koh-e-Suleman on Friday.

The CM reviewed the project of constructing a water reservoir near Sanghar stream and observed that Koh-e-Sulaiman area has the rich potential of small dams to provide water for human needs.

He asked the Irrigation Department to work on a war-footing for the construction of small dams, said a handout issued here.

He also conducted an aerial view of different roads and under-construction projects in Koh-e-Sulaiman area. The chief minister also met the local people and listened to their problems. On demand of the locals, the chief minister also announced building a school in the area.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urbanization and Infrastructure), secretaries of irrigation and agriculture departments, Commissioner DG Khan and others were also present.