Chief Minister inspects quarantine facilities in Gujranwala, Jhelum

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inspected quarantine centers set up for coronavirus patients in Sohdra area of Wazirabad tehsil in Gujranwala and Cadet College Jhelum near Dina

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inspected quarantine centers set up for coronavirus patients in Sohdra area of Wazirabad tehsil in Gujranwala and Cadet College Jhelum near Dina.

He inspected both the facilities and announced to set up field hospitals for coronavirus patients at divisional level in Punjab, stated a hand out issued here.

Abundant resources have been provided for dealing with the pandemic and funds will also be provided on a priority basis in future for this purpose, Buzdar assured.

The CM asserted that a most transparent system has been devised to facilitate the daily wagers and government was standing with the masses in this hour of trial.

He pointed out that 1000-bed field hospital has been installed at Expo Center, Lahore in a short period. Those doing politics over this pandemic, were not loyal to the nation as it was the time to unite the people, he added.

The CM was briefed that the quarantine centre of Muslims Hands Educational Complex Sohdra can accommodate 500 patients and necessary facilities have also been arranged according to the devised SOPs. Similarly, 1000 bed facility had also been arranged in Gujrat for providing treatment facility to the affected people.

11000 inhabitants have been identified in Gujranwala through track trace tests and screening of 3933 was also conducted.

Different facilities were being provided to 700 people who were confined to their residences through a street lockdown. Meanwhile, the expatriate families and those in contact with them were being regularly screened, the CM was apprised.

The chief minister inspected the 120-bed quarantine centre at Cadet College Jhelum where he was told that coronavirus was confirmed in 28 patients in Jhelum, while 1327 others, who came from abroad, were again screened. Arrangements were been made to keep 552 patients in isolation and this facility will be increased to 1022 beds.

The CM said that screening of all the people coming from abroad was directed and geo-tagging of their residencies will also be done. Timely steps have been taken by the Punjab government to secure the lives of the citizens and this pandemic will be defeated through joint efforts, he added.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, ACS (Urbanization and Infrastructure) and others were also present.