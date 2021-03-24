Chief Minister Inspects Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 09:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar landed his helicopter at Motorway near Sheikhupura exit point while going to Hafizabad and inspected Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road project.
He directed to expedite the construction work as it will accelerate business activities besides facilitating the commuters.