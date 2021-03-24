UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inspects Sheikhupura-Gujranwala Road Project

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar landed his helicopter at Motorway near Sheikhupura exit point while going to Hafizabad and inspected Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar landed his helicopter at Motorway near Sheikhupura exit point while going to Hafizabad and inspected Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road project.

He directed to expedite the construction work as it will accelerate business activities besides facilitating the commuters.

More Stories From Pakistan

