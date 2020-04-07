Chief Minister inspects special vehicle designed for antiseptic spray

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inspected a special vehicle named 'The Mist Queen', developed by the local government department for antiseptic spray

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inspected a special vehicle named 'The Mist Queen', developed by the local government department for antiseptic spray.

A demonstration was also given to the CM at the CM office, says a handout issued here.

The CM expressed satisfaction over manufacturing of the vehicle with local resources. He was informed that the vehicle had been manufactured with Rs 175,000 and local government department developed it with its own resources.

The chief minister said "The Mist Queen" would spray main roads and markets.

Around eight such vehicles have been manufactured for spray in crowded areas of the provincial metropolis, he added.

He said that these spray vehicles would be provided to 455 local government departments across the province in phases. He added that spray was being carried out in Lahore with the cooperation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Rescue-1122. He promised to continue every possible measure to overcome coronavirus. All-out resources are being utilised to protect people from coronavirus, he added.