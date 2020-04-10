UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Inspects THQ Hospital Kot Addu

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the THQ Hospital Kot Addu on Friday and ordered for improving arrangements at the isolation ward for coronavirus patients.

He also announced upgrading the THQ Hospital, adding that required facilities would be provided for treatment of people.

While talking to doctors and paramedics, he appreciated their services for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

"The doctors and paramedics are our heroes and those engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given one-month basic salary," said the CM.

He asked them to work with zeal to serve the ailing humanity. The CM was also briefed about the facilities being provided to the patients.

