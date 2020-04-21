Chief Minister inspects Trimmu Head Works expansion project, suspends XEN

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inspected the expansion project of Trimmu Head Works in Jhang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inspected the expansion project of Trimmu Head Works in Jhang.

The CM directed to suspend XEN of the Irrigation department over poor performance saying that this project was of vital importance for Jhang and adjoining areas and no negligence would be tolerated over it, said a handout issued here.

Those who failed to perform would not remain on their posts and government would encourage the hard-working officers only, he added.

He was given briefing about Trimmu Head Works expansion project and Irrigation department's projects.

The CM also chaired a meeting at Trimmu Head Works' rest house to review different steps.

He directed to complete the Trimmu Head Works' expansion project within the stipulated period, adding that work was in progress for the rehabilitation of barrages.

He reiterated to take every step for the protection of the lives of the people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, emphasizing that challenge would be dealt with resolutely.

He directed that political and administrative machinery should serve the people with renewed vigour, adding that steps were being taken for the eradication of dengue as well.

Various assembly members appreciated the steps taken by the CM for dealing with coronavirus.

Provincial Minister Taimoor Bhatti, Advisor Faisal Jabwana, assembly members and others attended the meeting.