Chief Minister Instructs To Conduct Inquiry Against Xen, Contractor In Embezzling Of Duki Project

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:25 PM

Chief Minister instructs to conduct inquiry against Xen, contractor in embezzling of Duki project

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal on Thursday ordered to immediately conduct an inquiry against Xen and contractor who involved embezzling funds of Bus/Truck stand project at cost of Rs100 million in Duki district on recommendation of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT).

He also instructed to send the case to Anti-Corruption Establishment to file case against them under criminal act for further maintaining inquiry after completion of investigation report by CMIT.

According to CMIT sources, Chief Minister Balochistan asked CMIT to investigate Bus/Truck Stand project of Duki and to submit assignment report on complaints of Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Israr Tareen who was submitted report to CM Balochistan regarding corruption of same project.

The report said board of Revenue Balochistan provided government's 36 acres land to Balochistan Transport Department free of charge in Duki district.

It was revealed that total cost of the scheme was Rs 100 million, out of which Rs 68.25 million were expended at Bus/Truck Stand project.

The investigation team visited aforementioned project site and reviewed it that no construct work was done on the scheme, while concerned authorities declared the project in report that it was completed despite its work was not completed.

The CMIT sources said no project director has been appointed for the same project and Communication & Works Department was responsible for implementation of the project.

According to report, Xen of related department and contractor were found in funds embezzlement in Duki's Bus/Truck Stand project.

The Chief Minister directed that action should be taken against Xen and contractor under Beda Rules in accordance of submitting reports.

