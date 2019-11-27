Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Management fund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review its performances report 2019 and approved its establishment of Balochistan Disaster Management Fund.

Addressing the meeting CM said that Balochistan has become first province after setting up this fund for aiming to ensure utilizing of available resources to cope natural disaster and emergencies basis in effective measures for provision of facilities to citizens in the areas of province, said a press release issued here.

He underscored the need for increasing the capacity of the PDMA and expanding scope and directed concerned authority that they should make profiling of each district and prepare data on floods, droughts, earthquakes and natural disasters in the past.

He said preventive measures and other preparations should be made in districts of province according to past natural disaster.

Jam Kamal also instructed the PDMA to acquire modern equipment and machinery for ensuring better rescue and relief activities during natural disasters and to store necessary edible items for helping people in natural disasters.

The meeting also reviewed the issues related to restructuring of provincial disaster management commission and directed the authority to make draft and submit it to the provincial cabinet for further process.

Earlier, Director General of PDMA Imran Zarkoon briefed the meeting about performance report of its organization and the proposed draft for reformation the commission.

Provincial Minister for Home and PDMA Mir ZiaUllah Longove, Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Senior Member of Revenue, Secretary Finance and other relevant officials attended the meeting.