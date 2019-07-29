UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Jam Kamal Chairs Meeting To Review FATF's Implementation

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high level meeting to review implementation of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) action plan and its recommendations here on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan chaired a high level meeting to review implementation of the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) action plan and its recommendations here on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional Inspector General (IG) Police and other relevant departments briefed the meeting regarding progress of implementation and recommendations of FATF, said about 11 recommendations are being continued for implementation in Balochistan.

The meeting was also briefed about confiscation of assets of suspected organizations and their bank accounts and a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to probe the assets and accounts of banned outfits.

The meeting also reviewed registration of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and non-profit organizations' monitoring method.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan directed all deputy commissioners to collect the details of NGOs in the province after which the unregistered ones will be banned.

The meeting was also decided regarding registration of NGOs and Balochistan Charities (Registration and Facilitation Bill 2019) would be presented to provincial cabinet for approval.

There are at least 4,892 registered NGOs in Welfare and Industrial departments, of which only 1,418 are functional in the province, said in the briefing of the meeting.

The meeting was told that measures were being taken to ensure preventing of funds to terrorists by money laundering and the counter-terrorism department has registered 55 money laundering cases and 29 people have been arrested so far.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said the implementation of the FATF recommendations was essential to maintain peace in the area.

He said deputy commissioners would play their active role in this regard.

