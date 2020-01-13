Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inspects snow affected areas for provision of relief

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited affected areas of snowfall including Culpur, Luckpass and Quetta's adjoining areas to review works of rescue team for ensuring provision of facilities to people in those areas.

Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Ministers including Mir Zia Ullah Longove, Mir Saleem Khosa, Commissioner Quetta Usman Ali Khan and DG, PDMA Imran Zarkoon, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister instructed concerned authorities to ensure access to all affected areas of snow and rain for provision of relief to people on emergency basis in order to decrease their difficulties of affected persons in their areas.

He also ordered the authorities to use a helicopter for relief operation in remote areas for better assisting of affected people, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Later, he also visited at Eastern Bypass and Brewery Road where he met those people that they were blocked the road to protest against low pressure of gas and prolong load shedding of power during heavy snowfall which caused strict cold weather.

Protesters also informed Mir Jam Kamal Khan about their problems regarding electricity and pressure of gas being faced by them in the areas.

Chief Minister took notice of gas and load shedding of power after listening matters from people, he directed Commissioner Quetta to meat General Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta and official of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to ensure provision of gas and electricity to people in areas for reducing their difficulties on top priority basis.

He said acquisition of gas and electricity was right of every citizen in the coldest weather, saying SSGC and QESCO would be obliged to address these issues as soon as possible.

Where people also appreciated the Chief Minister Balochistan for public friendly behavior and directing officials to address their related problems on immediately basis.