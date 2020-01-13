UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Inspects Snow Affected Areas For Provision Of Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:32 PM

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inspects snow affected areas for provision of relief

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited affected areas of snowfall including Culpur, Luckpass and Quetta's adjoining areas to review works of rescue team for ensuring provision of facilities to people in those areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited affected areas of snowfall including Culpur, Luckpass and Quetta's adjoining areas to review works of rescue team for ensuring provision of facilities to people in those areas.

Chief Minister was accompanied by Provincial Ministers including Mir Zia Ullah Longove, Mir Saleem Khosa, Commissioner Quetta Usman Ali Khan and DG, PDMA Imran Zarkoon, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister instructed concerned authorities to ensure access to all affected areas of snow and rain for provision of relief to people on emergency basis in order to decrease their difficulties of affected persons in their areas.

He also ordered the authorities to use a helicopter for relief operation in remote areas for better assisting of affected people, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Later, he also visited at Eastern Bypass and Brewery Road where he met those people that they were blocked the road to protest against low pressure of gas and prolong load shedding of power during heavy snowfall which caused strict cold weather.

Protesters also informed Mir Jam Kamal Khan about their problems regarding electricity and pressure of gas being faced by them in the areas.

Chief Minister took notice of gas and load shedding of power after listening matters from people, he directed Commissioner Quetta to meat General Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Quetta and official of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to ensure provision of gas and electricity to people in areas for reducing their difficulties on top priority basis.

He said acquisition of gas and electricity was right of every citizen in the coldest weather, saying SSGC and QESCO would be obliged to address these issues as soon as possible.

Where people also appreciated the Chief Minister Balochistan for public friendly behavior and directing officials to address their related problems on immediately basis.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Weather Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Quetta Snow Electricity Company Road Gas All From Top Sui Southern Gas Company Limited QESCO

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

33 minutes ago

Airstrike in Northern Nigeria Kills Boko Haram's S ..

40 seconds ago

US stocks gain ahead of trade deal signing

42 seconds ago

Difference of opinion among allied parties not a n ..

44 seconds ago

Suspected polio case reported in Tando Allahyar di ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.