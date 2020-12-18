Chief Minister Jam Kamal lauds farmers' role for uplifting economy

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday appreciated the role of farmers for boosting economy and food production in the country, saying we saluted them for providing food to the nation despite the difficult economic situation and the outbreak of COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Friday appreciated the role of farmers for boosting economy and food production in the country, saying we saluted them for providing food to the nation despite the difficult economic situation and the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a message on the occasion of National Farmers' Day, he said agriculture has the largest share in the economy of the country and the role of farmers is essential for economy and provision of food in the country.

The chief minister said that tractors, laser-land levelers, seed drills and threshers were being provided to the growers at discounted rates for the promotion of modern farming as well as drip irrigation and tunnel farming were being promoted to increase the production in the agricultural field.

He said Kachi Canal, Mirani Dam, Subgaz Dam and other dams under construction would make vast lands cultivable saying in addition, the government of Balochistan is constructing paved ponds, drains and pipelines to enhance the yield per acre of the farmers.

Appreciating the hard work of all the farmers on the occasion of National Farmers' Day, he said that the process of further reforms in the agricultural sector would be continued so that the capacity of the productive sector like agriculture could be further enhanced.