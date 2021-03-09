UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Jam Kamal Meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of Chaudhry brothers where he met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA), Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, elected Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafi Hussain were also present.

On this occasion, Mir Jam Kamal inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and said that Chaudhry Shujaat was like his elder brother under whose guidance he learned politics.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that political tolerance was important for the country which was need of era.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also invited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for the next matches of Pakistan Kabaddi which would be held in Gwadar, on which Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain accepted the Balochistan government's invitation.

The chief minister while appreciating the initiatives of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that Rescue 1122 project of his tenure was started in Balochistan.

