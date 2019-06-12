Chief Minister Jam Kamal reviews health, education sectors facilities for next budget

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said incumbent government was giving special focus on education and health sectors in proposal of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) financial year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said incumbent government was giving special focus on education and health sectors in proposal of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) financial year.

He said government was well aware that both sectors are important and there is a lot of opportunity to improve education and health segments for provision of better facilities to public in province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review matters of education, health sectors and proposed development schemes for next fiscal year's progress program.

Provincial Health Minister Naseebullah Marri, Education Minister Muhammad Khan Lehri, Secretary Health Hafiz Abdul Majid, Secretary Education Tayyib Lehri and other officials attended the meeting.

Mir Jam Kamal said development issues along with relevant departments should come forward with consistent policy, so that adopting modern education is essential to put province on track of development.

He directed that new syllabuses should be included in subjects of schools which provide information about important issues such as environment, health and water, despite examination method would be improved to end recommendations and cheating cultures from educational institutions.

Government hospitals would provide best medical care amenities to public in respective areas because basic health facilities are needed for human life, he said, adding in these sectors, present government intends to expand nursing schools and colleges across province for ensuring provision of health and education opportunities of relief to masses at districts level.

Chief Minister said projects are giving priority to ensure maintaining of hospitals' function for healthcare facilities to public.