UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Reviews Health, Education Sectors Facilities For Next Budget

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:53 PM

Chief Minister Jam Kamal reviews health, education sectors facilities for next budget

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said incumbent government was giving special focus on education and health sectors in proposal of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) financial year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said incumbent government was giving special focus on education and health sectors in proposal of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) financial year.

He said government was well aware that both sectors are important and there is a lot of opportunity to improve education and health segments for provision of better facilities to public in province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review matters of education, health sectors and proposed development schemes for next fiscal year's progress program.

Provincial Health Minister Naseebullah Marri, Education Minister Muhammad Khan Lehri, Secretary Health Hafiz Abdul Majid, Secretary Education Tayyib Lehri and other officials attended the meeting.

Mir Jam Kamal said development issues along with relevant departments should come forward with consistent policy, so that adopting modern education is essential to put province on track of development.

He directed that new syllabuses should be included in subjects of schools which provide information about important issues such as environment, health and water, despite examination method would be improved to end recommendations and cheating cultures from educational institutions.

Government hospitals would provide best medical care amenities to public in respective areas because basic health facilities are needed for human life, he said, adding in these sectors, present government intends to expand nursing schools and colleges across province for ensuring provision of health and education opportunities of relief to masses at districts level.

Chief Minister said projects are giving priority to ensure maintaining of hospitals' function for healthcare facilities to public.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Water Progress From Government Best

Recent Stories

Algeria's Former Prime Minister Ouyahia Detained i ..

2 minutes ago

Ford Motor Company Recalls Over 1.2Mln Cars Over S ..

4 minutes ago

European Commission Ready to Forcibly Cut Italy's ..

5 minutes ago

Sefcovic Sees No Obstacles to Next Round of EU-Rus ..

5 minutes ago

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine stage 4 results

5 minutes ago

Tennis: ATP Stuttgart results - 1st update

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.