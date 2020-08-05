UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Seeks Report About Hepatitis Spread In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Chief Minister Jam Kamal seeks report about Hepatitis spread in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday took notice of the reports of the Hepatitis spread in the province and sought detailed reply from the provincial health secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday took notice of the reports of the Hepatitis spread in the province and sought detailed reply from the provincial health secretary.

According to a statement issued by the CM's Press Secretary Kamran Asad, the CM has sought detailed reply from the Health secretary about the reports of Hepatitis spread.

Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini has been asked to submit report regarding current status of the Hepatitis, its causes and recommendations for its prevention.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister From

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

32 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.