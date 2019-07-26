UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Jam Kamal Takes Notice Of Kidney Removal Of Girl

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:35 PM

Chief Minister Jam Kamal takes notice of kidney removal of girl

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Friday took notice on the incident of kidney removal of a girl by a surgeon in private hospital of Quetta and directed to inquire the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Friday took notice on the incident of kidney removal of a girl by a surgeon in private hospital of Quetta and directed to inquire the matter.

In a statement issued, the spokesperson of the CM, Bushra Rind said that Jam Kamal ordered his inspection team to conduct inquiry regarding all those involved in the incident of the kidney removal of a 16 year old girl from Panjgur and directed that the report be submitted to him within 48 hours of the notice.

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Panjgur

More Stories From Pakistan

