Chief Minister Kamal chairs meeting to review hospitals' requirements

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan ,Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review necessary requirements of hospitals in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic virus on emergency basis.

The meeting also approved up-gradation of the oxygen plants of Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital and General Hospital and issued directives to make functional oxygen plants of respective hospitals including Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital in wake of the coronavirus.

All possible measures would be taken to increase the number of ICU beds at Fatima Jinnah Hospital and the issuance of funds was also approved during the meeting.

Secretary Health briefed the meeting about availability of PCR machine and test kits, technicians deployed in the laboratory of Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

Secretary Health informed that preparation of 5000 random testings in Quetta would start within two days. Health Department has purchased medical equipments worth of Rs. 20 corer. PDMA has completed 80% processes of purchasing of medical equipment in order to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

Secretary food told the meeting that wheat supply to flour mills was started from available stock of Food Department and arrangement of one million wheat bags purchasing were completed with the new crop being introduced.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that there was no mechanism for health system as flaws and weakness were coming out in the province after coronavirus.

He said that strict measures need to make comprehensive policies to address problems on future basis and emergency phase of the coronavirus has been passed but the timely decision was significant.

Chief Minister Balochistan said that the coronavirus was spreading locally which was the alarming situation of province but we have to prepare according to the present situation, saying that all relevant departments have been given responsibilities to take possible measures in order to successfully cope with the challenge of the deadly virus.