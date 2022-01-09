UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid To Pay A One-day Official Visit To Diamer District

Published January 09, 2022

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to pay a one-day official visit to Diamer district

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid will pay a one-day official visit to Diamer district on Monday.

On this occasion, he will inspect various ongoing development projects in Diamer district. During the visit the Chief Minister will inaugurate 3 MW Thuk Power Project, Trauma Center and other projects.

Senior officials will give a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan regarding various ongoing development projects in the district. There will also be a briefing on the site regarding Tatta Pani water alternative road and cadet college Goharabad.

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid will also pay a visit to Regional Headquarters Hospital Chilas. During his one-day visit, he will also meet various delegations and party workers.

