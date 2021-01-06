Chief Minister Khurshid directs authorities to take steps for rehabilitation of snow-affected areas

Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Khalid Khurshid has directed the concerned departments to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation of snow-affected areas and highways in different districts of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Khalid Khurshid has directed the concerned departments to take immediate steps for the rehabilitation of snow-affected areas and highways in different districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The chief minister also directed the officers of disaster management and district administrative to remain alert to deal with any situation and ensure the availability of food and medicine in the upper areas of Gilgit Baltistan.

Upper parts of G-B had received more than 2 feet snow due to which several links and main roads were blocked.