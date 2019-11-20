Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addresses convocation of Iqra varsity, highlights significance of education

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised the role of private educational institutions and that said private universities are playing an important role in promoting of higher education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised the role of private educational institutions and that said private universities are playing an important role in promoting of higher education in the province.

He was addressing the 2nd Convocation of Iqra National University Peshawar here. The event among others was attended by Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan, Chancellor Iqral National University Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Farzand Ali Jan, Pro Chancellor Fayazur Rehman, staff of Iqra National University, parents and students.

CM said that private universities should focus imparting quality and modern education to students enabling them to face the challenges of contemporary world. He also stressed young generation to work and utilize their capabilities for the progress and development of the motherland.

On the occasion, CM also awarded degrees to PhD scholars and outstanding students.