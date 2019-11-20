UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Addresses Convocation Of Iqra Varsity, Highlights Significance Of Education

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:34 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa addresses convocation of Iqra varsity, highlights significance of education

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised the role of private educational institutions and that said private universities are playing an important role in promoting of higher education in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Wednesday praised the role of private educational institutions and that said private universities are playing an important role in promoting of higher education in the province.

He was addressing the 2nd Convocation of Iqra National University Peshawar here. The event among others was attended by Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan, Chancellor Iqral National University Ubaid-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Farzand Ali Jan, Pro Chancellor Fayazur Rehman, staff of Iqra National University, parents and students.

CM said that private universities should focus imparting quality and modern education to students enabling them to face the challenges of contemporary world. He also stressed young generation to work and utilize their capabilities for the progress and development of the motherland.

On the occasion, CM also awarded degrees to PhD scholars and outstanding students.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Young Progress National University Event

Recent Stories

'Banking system to enhance trade between Pakistan, ..

2 minutes ago

Pavilion being prepared for exhibition of Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Four former PHA officials booked on corruption cha ..

2 minutes ago

894 children martyr by Indian troops in IOK

3 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption arrests builder mafia absconder, c ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov, N. Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Discuss R ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.