- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur restores Health Card facility in KP
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Restores Health Card Facility In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, announced on Friday that free medical treatment for all residents of the province through Health Cards will be restored from the first day of Ramazan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, announced on Friday that free medical treatment for all residents of the province through Health Cards will be restored from the first day of Ramazan.
Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, he emphasized that ensuring peace and security in the province remained the top priority for his government.
During the holy month of Ramazan, he disclosed that a cash amount of Rs. 10,000 would be disbursed among approximately 850,000 deserving individuals, with data collected from the Ehsas Program. An additional amount of Rs. 10,000 will be provided to an additional 150,000 people from all provincial Constituencies, he said.
To assist poor people, he mentioned the functional establishment of "Langar Khanay" and announced that the provincial government would organize "Sehri" and "Iftari" meals at hospitals to facilitate the attendants of patients.
Ali Amin Ganfapur further stated that youth would be provided skills training for job creation, along with financial assistance in the form of grants and interest-free loans to establish their businesses.
He said that there would be no compromise on the development of the province and demanded the Federal government to release arrears of Net Hydel Profit.
He welcomed Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's visit to rain-affected areas and his announcement of compensation for affected families after the recent rains. He added that the provincial government had already released funds to the rain-affected areas.
The chief minister announced the cabinet's decision to withdraw perks, privileges and security provided to former chief ministers, citing it as a burden on the province's already limited financial resources.
He also announced a commitment to transparency in government affairs and warned of strict action against corrupt elements.
Recent Stories
Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to Pakistani students
Successful raid by PTA thwarts illegal SIM issuance in Lahore
PHC order applies to reserved seats in KPK: AGP told NA
KP CM expresses gratitude over PM's relief package for rain affectees
TransPeshawar celebrates World Women Day, awards women workers
Envoy urges Pakistani investors to invest in Ethiopia
Govt fully committed to provide educational facilities, vocational training to w ..
Colorful three-day IM Olympiad kicked off
Students protest as Greece set to vet private universities
ZAB declared martyr, national hero in PA resolution
Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad
Peshawar Valley, Motorway projects to be completed through BOT model: Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to Pakistani students5 minutes ago
-
Successful raid by PTA thwarts illegal SIM issuance in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
PHC order applies to reserved seats in KPK: AGP told NA5 minutes ago
-
KP CM expresses gratitude over PM's relief package for rain affectees5 minutes ago
-
Envoy urges Pakistani investors to invest in Ethiopia5 minutes ago
-
Govt fully committed to provide educational facilities, vocational training to women: Prime Minister ..5 minutes ago
-
ZAB declared martyr, national hero in PA resolution19 minutes ago
-
Ceremonies mark Women’s Day in Faisalabad19 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Valley, Motorway projects to be completed through BOT model: Gandapur19 minutes ago
-
FDA team removes encroachments in Madina Town area19 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seeks ADB's $400m support for construction of additional 25 ..31 minutes ago
-
Punjab food dept lodges complaint against flour mill for low quality food item32 minutes ago