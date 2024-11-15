Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur reviews progress on 99-point public agendaa

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of his government’s 99-point public agenda, aimed at improving governance and public services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of his government’s 99-point public agenda, aimed at improving governance and public services.

During the meeting, officials provided updates on various initiatives, highlighting significant achievements: Under the CM’s Open Door Policy, 429 public forums (khuli kutcheris) have been held, including 27 for women, 17 for minorities, and others targeting farmers, persons with disabilities, and traders.

Over 7,000 waste dumps were cleared, 843 public toilets cleaned, and 590 canals, 1,066 roads, and 287 recreational areas cleaned.

The province repaired 4,682 manholes and 6,300 streetlights, while 293 illegal parking stands and 4,500 speed bumps were removed.

Drinking water was provided in 114 public parks, seating benches installed in 169 parks, and 300 trash bins placed at tourist spots.

Officials inspected 108 bus stands, cleaned 497 washrooms, and upgraded 100 waiting rooms. Fare charts were displayed at 93 bus stands.

The chief minister urged strict monitoring of ongoing projects and directed monthly public forums by divisional and deputy commissioners to engage with citizens.

He also ordered the completion of patwar khanas mapping within 51 days and immediate relocation of offices operating outside their jurisdictions.

“This agenda focuses on public service and good governance. Any negligence in its implementation will not be tolerated,” Ali Amin Gandapur said, reaffirming his commitment to the welfare of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s citizens.